NFL releases VIP ticket package prices for 2024 draft in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Excitement continues to build for the NFL draft, which will be in downtown Detroit next month.

“Anything that comes downtown is always exciting,” Mohit Sompura of Canton said.

“Really excited. We’re big Michigan fans. Obviously, they’re going to have a lot of players drafted, so it will be fun to come down here and watch it,” Miren Sompura of Canton said.

For those planning to watch the draft downtown, there will be several areas to do that including Capitol Park, Grand Circus Park and more.

“A lot of people travel for the NFL, so we’re going to get a lot of people from all over the country,” Moe Ballout of Dearborn said.

For fans looking to get a front row seat to the draft, VIP ticket packages are now available.

The packages range form $550 per person to $5,500 per person.

Each package comes with different access and amenities for the event.

“I work in Detroit, so maybe I’ll get a discount. Then, I’ll make a decision,” Ballout said.

Whether they watch it at home, downtown or in the front row, a lot of people are simply looking forward to the NFL draft taking over downtown Detroit.

“We were down here during the Super Bowl in 2006 and they transformed the city, and it was a lot of fun,” Sompura said.