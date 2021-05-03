Watch
Youtube celebrity's "Mr. Beast Burger" brings business with ghost kitchen

Mr. Beast Burger
Posted at 3:55 PM, May 03, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, MICH. — A YouTube celebrity is making a big impact on one local Grand Rapid's business.

Mr. Beast's channel has more than 60 million subscribers. He started a ghost restaurant, Mr. Beast Burger, which operates out of kitchens across the country.

Flanagan's has been serving as a Mr. Beast Burger kitchen since the second shutdown.

“You wouldn’t have imagined a year ago that you’d be using your kitchen for someone else’s food,” Flanagan's owner Ben Stoneman said.

They didn't know just how popular the burgers would be at first. Mr. Beast makes stunt videos, popular with a much younger crowd than Flanagan's is used to.

“A friend of mine who has children in that age group, kind of turned me on to it,” Stoneman said. “All of a sudden we were getting 200 orders a day."

It's meant a lot to owner Ben Stoneman. It's a way to keep his kitchen open and his staff working.

“We were just fortunate enough to be in on it,” Stoneman said.

