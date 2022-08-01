"You're alive!" Hear the emotional 911 call after plane crash in Ray Township injured 3

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Macomb County Sheriff's Office has released the 911 call after a six-seater plane crashed in Ray Township with three people and a dog inside in July.

Hear the call in the video player above.

"There's been a plane crash at Ray airport," the caller, who we're told was a friend of the pilot and his wife, told the operator on July 24. "We need help."

Ronny Kamal was piloting the plane with his wife, Chirine Njeim — a four-time Olympian — in the seat next to him. Charlie, their six-month-old puppy, was next to 17-year-old Siena Kamal. They'd just fueled up and taken off when Siena — who has grown up around planes — could tell something was wrong.

"The plane started shifting a little bit and like, irregular movement ... just wobbling and I knew that it wasn't turbulence. It wasn't really weather. So I knew something was wrong, but I didn't really quite understand, like we're actually about to ... go down," she said.

All three and the dog made it out of the wreckage.

"Oh my God, I can hear them!" the caller shouts. "Oh my God, they're screaming, I don't know what to do."

You can hear the caller reunite with the people who were in the plane. "You're alive!" he said. "Oh my God, I'm so glad you guys are alive."

All three were hospitalized for burns, cuts and broken bones. The dog, who initially ran away from the scene, was found and returned to the couple.

"We walked out and we're like ... 'how are we alive right now?' said Siena.

