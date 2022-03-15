Worker shot, killed at Normandie Hotel in Detroit, police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say they are investigating after an employee at the Normandie Hotel apartment building was shot and killed Monday morning.

It happened around 11:20 a.m. as the victim was trying to collect rent from a tenant who was staying in a unit on the second floor.

The Normandie, which is located on the 11600 block of Woodward, has long-term residents and short-term guests. And there are surveillance cameras that investigators will be reviewing.

Gary Lee has lived at the Normandie for over 20 years and he said he's known the victim for all of those years. Lee describes him as the "nicest guy."

Police are now looking to speak to a man they're calling a person of interest. He's described as a Black male in his early to mid-twenties, standing 5'8", weighing about 140 pounds. Witnesses said he has dreadlocks and was last seen wearing a red sweater and dark colored jeans. Police said the man may be armed with a 9mm handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

