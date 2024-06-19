Witness to splash pad shooting says she saw people on ground, acts of bravery

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Sixteen-year-old Kylie Fitzgerald says she still hasn't fully processed the Rochester Hills splash pad shooting after seeing it unfold last Saturday from her job across the street.

Fitzgerald is a bright teenager and resident of Rochester Hills. She works at Brain Freeze on Auburn Road near Dequindre Road helping serve ice cream to customers that frequent the ice cream shop, especially from the Brooklands Plaza Splash Pad across the street.

2 victims still in critical, at least a dozen weapons recovered after Rochester Hills splash pad shooting

“It gets pretty busy," she said. "There’s a lot of families, lots of families come up on summer nights.”

When she went into work Saturday afternoon, she had no idea of the devastation that was about to unfold around 5 p.m.

"It sounded exactly like fireworks at first," she said.

WXYZ Kylie Fitzgerald recounting the Saturday mass shooting that happened near her work

Within moments, she realized what she was hearing was gunshots and not fireworks. Protecting the staff, her boss closed off the ice cream shop and escorted employees to a back room.

Fitzgerald didn't see the shooting but heard the commotion. Once the gunfire stopped and she heard people coming out of their sheltered areas, she looked outside at the splash pad.

"All I saw were people. I saw two people laying on the ground over here on the pavement," she said.

The Oakland County Sheriff's Office says 42-year-old Michael Nash opened fire three dozen times at patrons of the splash pad last Saturday, before taking off in a vehicle. Law enforcement later found him at his residence in Shelby Township deceased with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

What we've learned about the Rochester Hills splash pad shooter and his motives

Two of the victims shot were children, ages 4 and 8. Fitzgerald, a teenager herself, says she thinks about them the most, especially because she saw the 4-year-old bloodied inside the splash pad.

“I just hope it doesn’t really ruin their childhood and I don’t want them to be playing and have to look over their shoulder, be scared of loud noises, things like that," she said.

Despite all the chaos, Fitzgerald says she experienced a mass shooting firsthand.

"Something happened like this over at Oxford (High School), which is not too far from here, minutes... That was honestly a shock. I was in middle school at the time but, I mean, I hear about this a lot now," Fitzgerald said. “So I knew there was always a chance, but I didn’t really expect it to be at a family place on a random day like that.”

WXYZ The Rochester Hills splash pad with a fence around the crime scene

What she takes away from the tragedy the most are the incredible acts of bravery of the first responders. She said the responding officers — without backup — ran in to start helping and treating victims. The sight has influenced her to possibly become a first responder as well.

Meanwhile, the splash pad that she has seen shift after shift looks different as a memorial grows and a fence blocks the scene.



VIDEO: Sheriff says splash pad shooting shows departments need more mental health resources

Sheriff: Splash pad shooting shows departments need more mental health resources

“I think it will take time. I feel like it’s been in the back of my mind. I haven’t really directly benefited from trying to think about it, especially because I haven’t fully processed it. It was all a blur. I think it will take time," Fitzgerald said.

