Prosecutors not moving forward with case tied to 1981 disappearance of Deanie Peters

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Kent County prosecutors are not moving forward with a case tied to the 1981 disappearance of Deanie Peters. The Kent County Prosecutor says his office filed nolle prosequi in January 2026, ending the prosecution of James Frisbie.

Frisbie was charged in 2021 with resisting and obstructing police and perjury during the investigation. Frisbie was not a suspect in the actual disappearance.

This filing follows a May 2025 decision by the Michigan Court of Appeals. The court ruled the district court erred by binding Frisbie over on the perjury charge and determined the search and seizure of his cell phone was improper.

In October 2025, the Michigan Supreme Court denied prosecutors' application to appeal the Court of Appeals' ruling. Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker told FOX 17 his office could not proceed following that ruling.

This year marks 45 years since 14-year-old Deanie vanished from Forest Hills Central Middle School on Feb. 5, 1981.

In February, FOX 17 aired a special report where investigators opened up the evidence collected in the case in hopes of answering the question: "Where is Deanie?"

Watch the special below:

Where is Deanie?

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WXMI Submit a tip The Kent County Sheriff's Office is actively pursuing any information in the disappearance of Deanie Peters. If you have a tip, you are encouraged to contact detectives through the methods below.

Call: (616) 632-6125

Online form

Silent Observer: (616) 774-2345 or online form WATCH: FOX 17's full report on Deanie Peter's 1981 disappearance Where is Deanie?

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