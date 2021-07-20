Man charged in connection to 1981 disappearance of Deanie Peters

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A man has been charged in connection to the disappearance of Deanie Peters, a West Michigan girl who went missing more than 40 years ago.

James Douglas Frisbie, 61, was arrested in connection to the case earlier this month, on Friday, July 2.

It was Feb. 5, 1981, when 14-year-old Deanie Peters went missing after attending her brother's wrestling match at Forest Hills Central Middle School. Deanie told her mother she was going to the restroom and was never seen again.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker confirmed to Fox 17 that Frisbie was charged with perjury, as the man is being accused of lying in connection to Peters’ case.

Frisbie also been charged with resisting and obstructing police, based on how he allegedly behaved when he was arrested on the perjury charge.

