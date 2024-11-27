What Thanksgiving foods are safe for pets?

CASCADE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — While Thanksgiving is a time to share great food with the people you love, you may also be tempted to share table scraps with your pets.

However, experts say it’s better if you don’t.

“I've already seen two cases today on urgent care with pancreatitis, concerned animals that are vomiting, having diarrhea, getting table scraps and having some upset-belly problems,” says Dr. Lexi De Nike with Family Friends Veterinary Hospital.

Dr. De Nike tells us some Thanksgiving foods don’t sit well with Fido, and that can lead to an expensive veterinarian bill.

“If your pet does get into something that they shouldn't, say it's turkey skins or a bone or something that you know is going to cause upset belly, please call one of the emergency veterinarians,” says Dr. De Nike. “Sometimes they do have to be hospitalized from it with how sick they become. So it is a pretty big problem, especially around the holidays.”

The same applies to cats as well as dogs.

Avoid sharing the following foods with your pets:

Bottom line, Dr. De Nike says your Thanksgiving feast should be exclusive to humans.

But if you insist on sharing something with your pets, here are a few safer options:

If in doubt, stick to their FDA-approved treats and kibble.

