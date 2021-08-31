Watch
We're losing nearly 3 minutes of daylight every day for the next 8 weeks

Posted at 10:22 AM, Aug 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-31 10:23:16-04

(WXYZ) — Meteorological summer officially ends on Tuesday, and we're continuing to lose daylight every day as the sunrise is later and sunset is earlier.

According to 7 First Alert Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes, sunrise was at 6:58 a.m. on Tuesday and sunset is at 8:08 p.m.

With that, we're losing about 2 minutes and 45 seconds of daylight every day for the next eight weeks.

One month from today, sunrise will be 7:28 a.m. and sunset will be at 7:14 p.m.

The last time the sun will rise before 7 a.m. is on Sept. 3, when it rises at 6:59 a.m. The last time the sun will set at 8 p.m. will be on Sept. 4.

