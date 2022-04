(WXYZ) — An eagle that was found injured in a Brownstown Twp. cemetery is now flying high.

The Our Lady of Hope & Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery posted video of the eagle they nicknamed “Lady Liberty” being released after it was rehabilitated.

According to the cemetery, the eagle was found injured on the grounds. They said on social media that they found an individual who was federally licensed to help rescue her.

This week, a happy ending for the eagle.