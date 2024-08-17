Watch Now
WATCH: Former President Donald Trump talks crime, safety in Howell

(WXYZ) — Former President Donald Trump traveled to Michigan Tuesday for a campaign event at the Livingston County Sheriff's Office in Howell.

Trump commented on the start of the Democratic National Convention, the border, crime and safety in the U.S. and more.

“We want to help the police, they have a very dangerous job,” said Trump.

Trump said if elected, he would make an investment in hiring, retention and training for police officers, while also helping reinforce their work.

VIDEO: Watch his full remarks in the video player below:

Full speech: Former President Donald Trump talks crime, safety at event in Howell, Michigan

Donald Trump has visited Michigan recently, holding rally in July in Grand Rapids with his running mate JD Vance.

Watch coverage from that event below:

Trump holds first rally after assassination attempt, with his new running mate, Vance, by his side

