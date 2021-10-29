'Washing your hands is actually better than sanitizer.' Detroit woman creates on-the-go soap product

DETROIT, MI (WXYZ) — Washing your hands is better than using hand sanitizer. It’s a point the CDC has made all pandemic, yet most people, still reach for the liquid disinfectant.

Tafari Roberts, the CEO of supply chain company Tafari Group and Rove Brands says that’s probably because of convenience. So she’s created a product equally as convenient but even more effective.

“We made our debut in store actually recently in Meijer Rivertown Market,” Roberts said.

In the travel section of Meijer’s downtown location, shoppers will find one of these.

“It's small and compact. They’re lightweight of course, and since this is a demo product, a lot of people are like what does this do?"

These sheets of paper are slices of soap, an idea Roberts came up with after traveling to Jamaica.

“Soap is not always available on the road,” Roberts said.

So she made it her mission to make sure that soap could travel with everyone.

“It’s been crazy we placed in October, we took off with a bang. The reception has been great,” she said.

As a black woman entrepreneur in supply chain, Tafari hopes her journey continues to inspire others.

“On all my packages is the verse Philippians 4:13, I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength because everyone has that little seed inside of them. They just need to nourish it," Roberts said. "And the impact and impression that I currently have on people I want to continue to have that and empower them through knowledge and mentorship showing them that, hey you can do anything.”

Each Rove biodegradable paper soap will cost a buyer $6 and they can be found in-store at the Meijer’s Rivermarket downtown and online at Walmart Marketplace.

