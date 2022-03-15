Walmart looking for businesses to pitch products during Open Call event

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Walmart is calling on small- and medium-sized businesses across the United States to help get new products on shelves in stores and online.

The company announced that it has opened the application portal for its ninth annual Open Call event, the retailer’s 10-year commitment to American-made products and jobs through a $350 billion investment.

The event is an effort to help businesses and Walmart Marketplace sellers grow. Applicants will also be offered mentoring sessions on being a successful seller.

Applications opened Monday and will close April 8. Selected applicants will pitch their products to a Walmart or Sam’s Club merchant at a virtual or in-person meeting during the event on June 28 and June 29.

“We know how much supporting American products and American jobs truly does matter to our suppliers, entrepreneurs, sellers and local communities,” said Laura Phillips, Walmart's senior vice president for Global Sourcing & U.S. Manufacturing. “With all the new tools and resources available this year, we’re hoping we can foster growth for many more businesses and Walmart Marketplace sellers that already work with us, along with those that are just getting started.”

Those who are invited to pitch their product will be given 30 minutes to showcase and tell why Walmart should choose them.

Leaders said last year, more than 900 businesses pitched their products to Walmart and Sam’s Club buyers.

To apply for the event, visit Walmart’s job portal page. More information about becoming a seller at Walmart Marketplace can be found online.

