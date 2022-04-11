Voting opens for Autism's Got Talent Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Starting today, Hope Network Foundation invites members of the public to participate in Autism’s Got Talent Michigan by voting for their favorite performance.

Participants of Autism’s Got Talent Michigan record videos of themselves performing unique skills or amazing talents, submitting those videos for a single Judge’s Choice award as well as three People’s Choice awards.

Judges include Brian Calley, president and CEO of the Small Business Association of Michigan; Dan Miller, FOX 2 Detroit broadcaster and radio voice of the Detroit Lions; and Fredi and Romina Bello, restaurant entrepreneurs and autism activists.

The talent competition takes place during April, in honor of Autism Acceptance Month, and it aims to spotlight and celebrate the talents of people with autism in Michigan.

Public voting will wrap up on May 10, when final winners are named.