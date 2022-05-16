Violence leads to ban on minors at Chicago’s Millennium Park

CHICAGO — Minors will not be allowed in Chicago’s Millennium Park and popular ‘Bean’ attraction at night after weekend violence left a teen dead.

"Effective immediately, from Thursday through Sunday, unaccompanied minors are not allowed in Millennium Park after 6:00 p.m.," Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said in a news release. "This new policy will be strictly enforced and violations will be dealt with swiftly. All of our residents and visitors under the age of 18 are welcome at the Park during the evening hours as long as they are accompanied by at least one responsible adult."

FOX 32 Chicago reports the victim of Saturday night's shooting was identified as 16-year-old Seandell Holliday. The alleged shooter is 17 and is being charged with second-degree murder.

WFLD Chicago Police clear streets near the bean



Chicago police told FOX 32 Chicago that 26 juveniles and four adults were arrested on Saturday night at Millennium Park. There were seven guns recovered. Six people were also reprimanded for curfew violations. Two officers were injured.

"We, as a City, can not allow any of our public spaces to become platforms for danger. Anyone coming into our public spaces should expect to enjoy them peacefully and must respect and exhibit basic community norms of decency. We simply will not accept anything less," Lightfoot said in the statement.

The ACLU told FOX 32 Chicago they are strongly opposed to a blanket punishment for all young people and noted the idea of a "responsible adult" as a chaperone is vague.

