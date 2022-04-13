Video shows student threatening to lynch, kill Black students at Plymouth high school

(WXYZ) — A disturbing video posted on social media shows a white student threatening violence against his Black classmates at Plymouth-Canton schools.

Canton police tell 7 Action News there is an open investigation into the video. We will not be showing it due to its graphic nature.

Parents are outraged in the district, and Black parents say the punishment, which has not been disclosed, is not enough.

The video began making the rounds online, and parents were "disgusted" and "angry."

"It's horrible, you know? It makes me feel like my daughter is not safe going to school," one parent told us.

The video showed a white high school student filming himself threatening to lynch, curb-stomp and kill Black students, using the "n-word" multiple times.

"It created just a pain in my heart that this is what my child as a teenager is experiencing at a place where she's supposed to be learning and growing," another parent said.

The parents also say racism at Plymouth-Canton schools is nothing new.

In a statement, the district said, "While this video has recently surfaced among our student body, it was thoroughly investigated when it was brought to our attention and addressed with the students involved. We do not condone or tolerate acts of this nature."

The district admitted this was not the first incident of racial discrimination this year, and they can't disclose the specifics of the disciplinary action.

In the letter sent to parents, it encourages students to report any racist incidents and threatening behavior, and counseling services are available to students.