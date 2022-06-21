VIDEO: Crews battle large fire at historic Holly Hotel

(WXYZ) — A massive fire broke out in downtown Holly Tuesday afternoon.

The Fenton Fire Department confirmed that the Holly Hotel, a historic landmark in the village located at 110 Battle Aly, is one of the buildings in the area that caught fire. Battle Alley Arcade Antiques Mall was also burning.

Extremely thick smoke filled the area, 7 Action News crews saw. At least five ladder trucks were pouring water on the buildings impacted.

"Around 4 o'clock, there was apparently an electrical shortage at the back end of Battle Alley Arcade Antiques," Village of Holly Councilmember Richard Kinnamon said.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

The fire took out power in much of downtown Holly. A power company responded to the scene to work on the issue.

According to the Holly Hotel’s website, the hotel is referred to “as the most haunted historic building in Michigan.” The website also notes the hotel has had two major fires in the past, the first on January 19, 1913.

Fire crews from several departments including Holly and Rochester responded to the scene.




