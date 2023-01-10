Van Andel Institute, UK partners enter phase 3 in Parkinson's drug trial

LONDON — Medication normally used to treat respiratory illnesses in Europe will be researched for its potential to slow or halt Parkinson’s disease.

The efforts stem from a joint partnership between the Van Andel Institute, the John Black Charitable Foundation and U.K.-based Cure Parkinson’s.

“This trial is a big step forward in the search to find new treatments for Parkinson’s. Once the ambroxol trial is underway, it will be one of only six Phase 3 trials on public record of potentially disease-modifying drugs in Parkinson’s, worldwide,” says Cure Parkinson’s CEO Will Cook. “We at Cure Parkinson’s are working hard — through our efforts within the iLCT program and in our fundraising efforts — to increase this number significantly in the next few years, to accelerate our progress towards a cure for Parkinson’s.”

The project, now in its third phase, will study 330 individuals with Parkinson’s at about a dozen U.K. clinics, according to the Van Andel Institute.

We’re told some participants will either take ambroxol or a placebo over a two-year period, The drug’s effectiveness will be judged based on several factors, including movement and quality of life.

The Van Andel Institute says data from the second trial suggests ambroxol is capable of reaching the brain and boosting glucocerebrosidase levels, adding the drug was deemed safe and tolerable.

The trial is expected to cost the equivalent of $6.6 million, according to the nonprofit. The cost will be paid for by the Van Andel Institute, the John Black Charitable Foundation, Cure Parkinson’s and Parkinson’s Virtual Biotech.

Those wishing to participate in the study are asked to enroll with PD Frontline.

RELATED: Woman with Parkinson's creates app to help track symptoms

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube