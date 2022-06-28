(WXYZ) — Drivers are paying the highest gas prices ever for the holiday weekend. The good news: prices are continuing their slow decline.

The statewide average dipped another 2-cents to $5.03 a gallon. That's 15-cents more than the national average. The average here in metro Detroit is $5.13.

In the meantime, air travel is a disaster. Flight cancellations are continuing to pile-up. More than 400 have already been grounded today.

An estimated 1.7 million Michiganders are gearing up for the Fourth of July weekend. Many are driving 50 miles or more and many are flying.

As gas prices continue to slide, it's giving drivers some relief at the pump, just in time for the holiday weekend. Experts say the national average could drop by at least 20 cents by the Fourth of July, unless there's a major disruption.

"We could see prices shoot up if there is a major disruption in the form of a hurricane or a refinery outage," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

But despite record high gas prices and airfare, people are traveling. On Sunday, the TSA screened more than 2.46 million passengers, the highest total since February 2020.

But long lines and travel frustrations packed terminals nationwide.

On Monday, at least 800 flights were canceled and on Saturday and Sunday, 1,500 flights were canceled and can cause a tidal wave of issues.

One issue is a shortage in airline employees like pilots, who were offered buyouts and early retirement to cut costs and save money. Other issues are understaffed air traffic control centers and bad weather.

