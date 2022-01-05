Watch
US, Germany say Russia poses 'urgent' challenge to stability

Mandel Ngan/AP
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock speaks during a news conference with Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Washington. (Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP)
Posted at 4:47 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 16:47:47-05

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and Germany say that Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine’s border poses an “immediate and urgent challenge" to European security and that any intervention will draw severe consequences.

But the country’s top diplomats left open what those consequences would be and how differences on arming Ukraine and a controversial Russian gas pipeline will be resolved.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock sought to present a unified front on Russia after a meeting in Washington.

Wednesday's meeting precedes a flurry of meetings next week involving NATO foreign ministers, senior U.S. and Russian officials, the NATO-Russia Council and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

