US Attorney: Cadillac businessman convicted of tax evasion

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — According to the United States Attorney’s Office, Douglas Horning of Cadillac was found guilty of tax evasion. Horning, 56, was sentenced to 20 months in prison and ordered to pay $977, 983 in restitution.

Plea agreements and public records revealed that Horning had not filed an individual tax return since 2008 or a corporate tax return for his software company Perfect Professionals, Inc, since 2006. In this time, Horning did not pay individual or corporate taxes.

Horning also concealed income by routing funds through a second company, which he did not report to the IRS as required, and neither did he include that income on the Forms W-2 that he issued to himself through Perfect Professionals Inc.

The case was investigated by IRS Criminal Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin M. Presant.