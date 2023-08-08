UPDATE: 1 of 8 puppies succumbs to parvo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Humane Society of West Michigan giving FOX 17 a sad update, as 1 of the 8 puppies fighting parvovirus (parvo) has died.

They posted late Monday on the fundraiser page, saying it happened over the weekend. Veterinary staff are still working around the clock to save the remaining 7 puppies.

"Our tireless team is giving their all to ensure that these puppies have every chance at survival," HSWMI posted to social media, telling us the help from people around West Michigan has been integral to the fight.

"We are beyond thankful to this community and the continued support and our amazing veterinary staff who have been working around the clock to help these poor little pups."

— Humane Society of West Michigan.

Helping these puppies takes a village and there's still a long way to go. If you're able to help, you can donate here.

You can also take clean towels and bedding to the shelter to help them keep the dog's areas clean.

“Your donations can make a significant difference in their recovery journey,” the shelter wrote. “Providing a cozy and hygienic space will not only comfort them but also aid in their healing process.”

The shelter asks for drop-offs to be made during business hours if possible, or if not, just make sure donations are bagged so they are safe from the elements and leave them at the door.