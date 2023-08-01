Humane Society of West MI requests blankets, towels after 8 puppies contract parvo

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Humane Society of West Michigan is requesting donations after eight of its puppies tested positive for parvovirus.

Parvovirus – or parvo – is contagious and potentially dangerous.

The animal shelter says their veterinarians are working hard to support the puppies’ recovery but they need blankets and towels to keep them warm.

We’re told all of their bedding had to be tossed out to reduce the spread of the virus.

“Your donations can make a significant difference in their recovery journey,” the shelter writes. “Providing a cozy and hygienic space will not only comfort them but also aid in their healing process.”

Community members are invited to drop off new or clean used towels during business owners or in bags outside the front entrance if they are closed.

