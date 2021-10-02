Watch
UM investigating post indicating intent to carry out an active shooter incident on campus

UM fraternity council suspends events
Posted at 5:32 PM, Oct 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-02 17:32:46-04

(WXYZ) — According to the University of Michigan's Division of Public Safety and Security, a message was posted on a Russian-operated confessions website indicating an intent to carry out an active shooter incident towards women on the University of Michigan campus.

The post indicated that the incident would happen on October 4, 2021. It has since been removed.

University of Michigan officials say its police department is collaborating with local, state, and federal law enforcement partners to investigate this post.

The Division of Public Safety and Security will be adding additional staff and taking other cautionary steps moving forward.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact DPSS at 734-763-1131 or at dpss-safety-security@umich.edu.

This is an active investigation.

