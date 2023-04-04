U of M graduate employees to strike amid stalled negotiations

(WXYZ) — Graduate students at the University of Michigan are planning to march Tuesday morning. This comes after nearly 5 months of negotiations which ended up stalling last week.

In response, graduate student employees will march from the Diag to the Washtenaw County Court House.

The march will start at 8:30 am at the Diag and go through a few blocks of downtown Ann Arbor before ending at the Washtenaw County Court House.

The student employees say they feel stonewalled by the school with 95% of GEO members voting to strike.

Now, the university is taking it to the courts to get those students back to work and end the strike.

The graduate employees organization says they've proposed topics including a living wage, harassment protections, accessible funding for childcare, and affordable co-pays.

GEO members are looking for a 60% pay increase in the first year of the new contract. Currently, the compensation proposal for GEO members is 11.5% in raises over the next three years with salaries of up to $39 per hour in the third year.