Triple homicide on Detroit's west side leave child, mother dead

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A man, a mother and her child shot and killed inside their home on Evergreen and Fenkell.

The killings according to police were discovered by a family member who went to check on the woman after not hearing from her for a week. When they got to the home they noticed the door kicked in and the man and woman shot dead. When police arrived around 5pm Sunday , they found a child killed in a separate room.

39:38 “as you can imagine everybody here is devastated,” says Detroit police Chief James White.

DPD now racing against the clock saying its likely the shooting happened several days ago. Right now, it’s unknown if it was a robbery or a personal attack. They are also trying to determine if there is more than one suspect.

“Every resource that we have as you look around is going to be dedicated to getting the perpetrator off the street who murdered this baby and two people in this home,” says Chief White.

Police going door to door asking neighbors what they know, and they are hoping the community will speak up.

"Certainly asking anybody who saw anything or anyone who knows anything to reach out to the police department so we can get this person off the street,” says Chief White.

If you know anything that could help with the investigation call crimestoppers 1-800-speak-up

