Trader Joe’s product being recalled after peanut protein concern

MICHIGAN — Bazzini LLC is voluntarily recalling Trader Joe’s Dark Chocolate Almond Butter Cups due to concerns of it potentially having peanut protein.

The mentioned product was distributed nationwide according to Bazzini LLC and states the product "May contain traces of ... peanut," following reports of allergic reactions, all potentially affected product was removed from sale.

Consumers of these products may return them to the Trader Joe's location where they were purchased for a full refund. Those with questions may contact the Bazzini LLC at 1-855-675-7219 Monday-Friday between the hours of 8:00AM-5:00PM EST.

