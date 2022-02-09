'Time to go home,' says Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens addressing the Ambassador Bridge blockade

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens sat down with 7 Action News and addresses the border blockade at the Ambassador Bridge.

Dilkens acknowledges that the Ambassador Bridge is one of the busiest commercial crossings for the Canadian-United States border. He mentions that just like Detroit, Windsor is the auto capital of Canada and that this blockade is just a big deal for Ontario as it is Michigan.

"If there is a hiccup at the border, it affects operations, not just in Michigan but Ontario and frankly the upper Midwest," Dilkens said.

The Windsor mayor says a big problem of the protest is that people are willing to die for this cause, but he stresses that Canadians don't want anyone to get hurt. He also says that Windsor police are doing what they can to deescalate the situation.

"Time to go home," Dilkens said. "We've heard your protest. We appreciate you expressing your opinions."

