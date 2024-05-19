Watch Now
News

Actions

Three people, including a child, killed in Clinton County hit-and-run

Nine others were taken to the hospital with injuries
Clinton County Police Scene
Travis Hicks
Clinton County Police Scene
Posted at 8:09 AM, May 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-19 08:09:13-04

WATERTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Clinton County Sheriff's Office says three people were killed and several others injured in a hit-and-run in Watertown Township on Saturday evening.

It happened near the corner of Wacousta and Corrison Roads by the Looking Glass River.

Officials say two of those people were adults who were found dead at the scene, and a child died from his or her injuries at the hospital.

We were told that nine people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Law enforcement says the victims were hit by a female driver on Gratiot County while heading to her grandparent’s house.

Police say the woman who hit the group of people fled the scene and was later located and taken into custody.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book