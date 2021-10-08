Three arrested in murder of off-duty deputy Devante Jones

(WXYZ) — Detroit police say three people have been arrested in connection with the murder of off-duty Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy Devante Jones.

The arrests were reportedly made after a multi-state investigation that also involved the seizure of weapons.

In a news conference Friday morning Detroit police said they are confident they have the right perpetrators.

Deputy Jones was shot and killed near East Forest and the Chrysler Service Drive in Detroit in the early morning hours of September 20.

