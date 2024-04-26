Watch Now
Threats close schools in 2 southwest MI districts

Posted at 8:07 AM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 08:07:36-04

Two districts announced closures Friday after separate threats were made against the schools.

Comstock closed their Middle School to make room for the investigation, while White Pigeon Community Schools canceled all classes and after-school events.

Both announcements were made via the district's social media pages.

Details are limited and there has been no information given connecting the threats.

No other schools in Comstock are affected.

This is a developing situation. Updates will be posted here, on air, and in the FOX 17 App.

