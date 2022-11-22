Watch Now
Thieves take nearly $10K from animal shelter

Posted at 5:18 AM, Nov 22, 2022
MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon Humane Society is out thousands after falling victim to fraud last week.

According to their original post on social media, someone altered a check intended for a bill payment— upping the amount from $80 to $9,980.

The jump made it through fraud detection, and their account took a massive hit.

"...to have it just disappear... IS DEVASTATING." they wrote.

The shelter is working with police and their bank to get the funds back while hoping to catch the person responsible.

Meanwhile— supporters have been making donations to help keep them going. The post was updated to show the shelter's gratitude and add a link for those who'd like to help further.

Since then, they've collected a little under $400 towards recouping the loss.

If you're able to help out, click here.

