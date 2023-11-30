These bills would regulate AI in political advertisements in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. — The use of AI is rapidly expanding, and there are concerns that harmful impacts could spread into our neighborhoods for the 2024 political season.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign legislation that would aim to prevent the spread of misinformation from AI generated ads being used in election campaigns.

Any political campaigns that uses advertisements for candidates on both the state and federal level, would be required to disclose if they were created using generative artificial intelligence.

The goal of this is to curb the threat of misinformation that could sway voters in elections.

Through the signing of this legislation, Michigan would join a list of states such as California, Minnesota, Texas, and Washington, that have passed laws to regulate AI generated content in political advertising.

