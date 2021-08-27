'The Office' comes to the Midwest! The beloved TV show has opened an interactive experience for fans

Fans of 'The Office' now have a chance to immerse themselves in an interactive fan experience based on the beloved show.

Superfly X and Universal Live Entertainment are bringing an interactive space featuring 17 rooms filled with original props, costumes, and set recreations to Chicago.

The pop-up experience is being held in consultation with The Office’s U.S. creator Greg Daniel.

Guests will be able to take pictures throughout the Dunder Mifflin office, relive iconic episodes, memorable moments, and view the Dundie Awards.

This interactive experience opens to the public Friday, October 15 and will be open through January 17, 2022.

Tickets for the event are already on sale.

Guests can purchase tickets for $37.50 plus taxes and fees. Private access tickets, as well as corporate and private rentals, will also be available for purchase.

The Office Experience will be located at The Shops at North Bridge on the Magnificent Mile at 540 N. Michigan Ave. (corner of N. Michigan Ave. and E. Ohio St.).

An on-site themed retail store replicating the Warehouse will be open to both ticketed and non-ticketed guests. The gift store features some exclusive products never offered before.

