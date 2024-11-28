Text Pledge app helps support teens' mental health

(WXMI) — It’s no secret. Teens spend a lot of time on their cell phones. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, this creates double the risk of mental health problems, including depression and anxiety.

Inspired by a life-changing moment, a West Michigan woman has created an app for support and resources for youth. It’s called Text Pledge.

In a quiet office in Caledonia, Naomi Riley recalls a terrifying accident that nearly took her life.

“I was hit by a distracted driver in one moment's time,” she told FOX 17.

It happened in 2017. Her car was mangled. Naomi survived but questioned why.

“I remember looking up at a hospital room ceiling thinking I didn't want to live anymore, and I didn't know why God left me here, and I kept asking Him why I was left with a brain injury and several other injuries. And I didn't want to put my family through all of the rehab that I was going to have to go through.”

Along her journey toward recovery, an idea came, turning trauma into a solution.

"The distracted driver that hit me could take away all of my freedoms when you know they could go on with their daily life. And so I started the project after kind of just out of frustration," Riley explained.

Text Pledge was born. Its goal is to meet teens where they’re at.

"It became my mission to help students navigate their way through a culture that we've allowed to happen by no fault of our own," Riley said.

The app provides mentors, crisis hotlines and exercises to identify some of the worst social problems affecting our communities.

"If we can save one life, then we've done our job," said Riley.

From recognizing bullying and racism to becoming an advocate, there are 10 optional pledges for anyone age 12 and older to utilize.

Brothers Trenton Rembert and Leonard Carter use the app. Trenton is in college and appreciates the app support.

"I'm on my phone or technology all during the day with either homework or looking at videos or anything like that," Trenton said. "If I need to just hear another outlook on a problem I'm having, I can look on there. There's just so many aspects of the app where you could just, 'All right, I don't know this,' or I'm feeling the type of way about this, I can just look it up from, like, an actual, good source."

They've both learned to be more patient. Leonard uses the app as a high schooler.

"You can see how other people know live life through, like, different eyes, and know how they had to come up from, you know, different perspectives."

Simply put, if you find yourself at a low point, open the app.

"It's free. It's there, and just click on it and just call," Trenton encouraged.

Accidents can be prevented.

“It's not worth losing your life over,” Trenton added.

Sending that last text, or watching that last clip, can wait.

“My friends, they've been in accidents, and I've been in accidents with them being accidents,” Trenton recounted.

Thanks to Riley, they have a support system on their phones.

"It's so important that we educate these students,” said Riley, whose life was spared so she could create an app for that. “We never want them to be in crisis ever. ... Prevention is key, but making sure that they have the right tools that they need should a crisis occur."

If you don't want to talk over the phone, a mentor will text you too.

You can also donate or volunteer for the app. Learn more here.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube