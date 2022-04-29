DETROIT (WXYZ) — Recess quickly turned frightening when two dogs went on the attack on the playground of a Detroit school Thursday afternoon.

The incident happened around 1:15 p.m. at Bates Academy.

Two young girls suffered minor bites. They were taken to the hospital and are in stable condition.

Other people at the school reportedly had panic attacks are were medically evaluated.

Terrifying moments unfold when dogs attack 2 children on playground at Bates Academy in Detroit

“Two big pit bulls came out of nowhere and I just started running toward the school,” student Nickolas Smith said.

The playground is located in the back of the school and was not fenced in.

Students told 7 Action News two pit bulls suddenly appeared in the open area of a large soccer field during recess. They say the dogs then began chasing after students who took off running back into the building.

One of the dogs entered the school.

“We we’re outside during our lunchtime and a dog just ran up onto students. Almost 100 students coming down the hallway. People were running and screaming saying, 'There’s dogs,'” student Julisa Beckom said.

Animal control captured at least one of the dogs.

During the incident, the school went on lockdown until the situation was stabilized.

“It was under the table in the cafeteria and someone started beating it with a broom,” Nickolas said.

Parent Lundon Fleming arrived soon after a lockdown began to pick up her two children who were not harmed.

“The whole entire class was panicking — on code red. They didn’t know what was happening,” Fleming said.

Parents say they don’t know why kids were playing in an outdoor area without fencing.

School district police are continuing to investigate. Students were dismissed in waves to ensure their safety leaving for the day.

“You have your dog — at least have them on a leash. I’m not sure why anyone would have two pit bulls walking anywhere without a leash,” Fleming said.

An owner of the dogs has not been identified as of Thursday evening.

