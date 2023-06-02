Teen killed, driver in serious condition after crash

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 19-year-old died late Thursday night when the car he was riding in crashed into a tree.

It happened around 11 p.m. Thursday.

Michigan State Police told FOX 17 they were heading south on Daily Rd when the driver lost control near Yankee St in Jefferson Township.

Rescuers were unable to save the young man, identified as Tabor Lock from Niles, MI. The 20-year-old driver from Edwardsburg, MI was taken to a hospital in South Bend, IN in serious condition.

Both men were wearing seatbelts, though investigators list alcohol and speed as factors in the crash.