Teamsters say they won't cross any UAW strike line, tell automakers 'do not go down the wrong road'

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Teamsters are making it clear that they stand in support of their brothers and sisters in the United Auto Workers union and say they will not cross any strike line.

"All our members in the Teamsters union are working, doing their job as they should. But the minute that the UAW calls for a strike, we will halt," said Kevin Moore, president of Teamsters Local 299 and president of Michigan Teamsters Joint Council 43.

Moore, whose wife is a tier one, 40-year member of the UAW, said he understands the UAW's fight for eliminating automakers two-tier system of pay.

"In my opinion, it's not fair that a brother and sister work side by side and we have such a wage disparity gap. And so, they're standing up and they're trying to get the Big Three who, during all this global pandemic, they're making record profits and I just think it's time to share equality with the workforce that allows you to make these billions of dollars in profits," Moore said.

Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien issued the following statement on contract negotiations between the UAW and the automakers: