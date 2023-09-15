Teamsters say they won't cross any UAW strike line, tell automakers 'do not go down the wrong road'

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Teamsters are making it clear that they stand in support of their brothers and sisters in the United Auto Workers union and say they will not cross any strike line.
"All our members in the Teamsters union are working, doing their job as they should. But the minute that the UAW calls for a strike, we will halt," said Kevin Moore, president of Teamsters Local 299 and president of Michigan Teamsters Joint Council 43.
Moore, whose wife is a tier one, 40-year member of the UAW, said he understands the UAW's fight for eliminating automakers two-tier system of pay.
"In my opinion, it's not fair that a brother and sister work side by side and we have such a wage disparity gap. And so, they're standing up and they're trying to get the Big Three who, during all this global pandemic, they're making record profits and I just think it's time to share equality with the workforce that allows you to make these billions of dollars in profits," Moore said.
Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien issued the following statement on contract negotiations between the UAW and the automakers:
“The International Brotherhood of Teamsters, including our members in the carhaul industry, stand in solidarity with the United Auto Workers to get the best contract possible from America’s biggest automakers. Just as the Teamsters saw at UPS, record profits at any company must result in record contracts for the workers who make those profits possible.
“Ford, Stellantis, and General Motors have a choice to make about the kind of companies they want to become. Do not go down the wrong road. Do not attempt to divide or cast aside dedicated union families who have given their lives to building a resilient American auto industry. All UAW members deserve respect at work and dignity in retirement. They deserve strong wages in a new contract that rewards them for everything they do for the Big Three and to keep this country moving.
“You can be sure there is no division in America’s labor movement today. And you are urged to remember that Teamsters don’t cross picket lines.”