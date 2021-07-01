Taste of the Town: Underground Cookie Club

For our Taste of The Town Series, sponsored by Berger Chevrolet, we've been taking you to different towns and showing them great eateries. This week, however, it’s on wheel! Welcome to all that the Underground Cookie Club has to offer.

It started because the owner was in the restaurant industry and wanted to branch off and do his own thing. He always brought cookies and treats into work, so decided to take that and expand his creativity along with blending his love of pop culture.

They have 20 different varieties right now, an ice cream sandwich made with cookies that they make themselves; they also make their our own ice cream, giving them complete creative control.

Chubby Unicorn was actually the very first thing that they came up with. Just moving to Michigan, he realized that Superman ice cream was one of the most popular ones around. He hadn’t really enjoyed it until moving here. It’s a rainbow cookie with sprinkles on top and the whole thing is rolled in Fruity Pebbles.

The future is just getting more fun desserts in more people's hands so we want more mobile trucks we want more specific trucks out there so they can get sandwiches to more people in West Michigan, more people on the other side of Michigan.

Be sure to follow them on Facebook!