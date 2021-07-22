Taste of the Town: MeXo

When you hear the term Mexican food that encompasses a lot. In our Taste of the Town sponsored by Berger Cheverolet, Todd Chance stopped by MeXo, 118 Fulton St, Grand Rapids, to visit with Chef Oscar who is from Mexico.

First, we start with the name of the restaurant. It comes from Mesoamerica, before the Spanish, Mexico. MeXo focuses more in the history of division. The beauty of prehispanic food is that we didn't have gluten in our foods. Lots of clean ingredients like cactuses, herbs, a lot of dried chilies, corn and more. It was a healthier way of cooking years ago that Chef Oscar puts on display. Many of the ingredients are grown in-house!

MeXo also prides itself with an amazing Tequila/Mezcal bar.

