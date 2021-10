For six years, vegetarians were saddened they couldn't snag some of their favorites after GAIA House Cafe, 1553 Plainfield Ave., Grand Rapids, shutdown. Turn that frown upside down, it's open again!

Andrea Bumstead owns and operates GAIA Cafe, in the industry for more than 25 years. She said there's just something about feeding people, sitting down to share a meal. It was important to offer vegetarian and vegan options in a sustainable way.

