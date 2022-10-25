Students of all ages invited to GRCC open houses

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College is hosting a pair of open houses to help students decide the right career path.

Two Saturdays— October 29th and November 12th— the school invites anyone interested in post-secondary education to check out what they have to offer!

“Open houses are great opportunities to learn more about GRCC, get all your questions answered, and meet the people who will be here to help you,” Kristi Welling, GRCC’s associate director of Enrollment Center services told FOX 17.

Just some of the topics they'll cover both days:

· How to explore GRCC’s 12 Academic Pathways and more than 150 degrees.

· How to earn an associate degree at GRCC and transferring to a four-year college or university.

· Academic programs and student services offered in Holland at the GRCC Lakeshore Campus.

· Determining eligibility for the Grand Rapids Promise Zone Scholarship and Michigan Reconnect.

· Connecting with campus resources

Staff will be able to help you explore local, state, and federal options to help afford college at any age, too!

Both open houses will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event on October 29th will be held at GRCC's main campus at the Gerald R. Ford Fieldhouse.

On November 12th, staff will welcome guests at GRCC's Lakeshore Campus in Holland.

For more information, head to the GRCC website.