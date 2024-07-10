Stellantis & BMW recalling more than 700K vehicles for exploding air bags, air bag failure

(WXYZ) — BMW and Stellantis are recalling 726,029 vehicles for exploding air bags and front air bag failure.

Nearly 400,000 BMW vehicles are being recalled for exploding air bags. This recall includes the following vehicles:



2006-2011 3 Series Sedan (324i, 325i, 325xi, 328i, 328xi, 330i, 330xi, 335i, 335xi)

2006-2012 3 Series Sportswagon (325xi, 328i, 328xi)

2009-2011 3 Series Sedan (335d)

For these vehicles, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that the original steering wheel may have been replaced with a sport or M-sport steering wheel. Those steering wheels are equipped with an inflator that can explode when the air bag is deployed.

Along with this recall, Stellantis is recalling 332,000 vehicles for air bag failure. This recall applies to the following vehicles:



2017-2024 Alfa Romeo Giulia

2018-2025 Alfa Romeo Stelvio

2019-2023 Fiat 500X

Jeep Renegades

2024 Fiat 500E vehicles

For these vehicles, NHTSA says a seat belt buckle switch sensor may be improperly connected, which prevents the front air bag from deploying as intended.

For both recalls, car owners are asked to take their vehicles to their local dealer, who can repair the air bag connection or replace the air bag module, free of charge.

If you drive one of the vehicles listed above, you can contact NHTSA's Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 (TTY 1-800-424-9153), or find more information on their website.