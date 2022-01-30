Stax Museum offering virtual events for Black History Month

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Stax Museum of American Soul Music and its music academy in Tennessee are once again offering an online concert and a virtual tour in honor of Black History Month in February.

The Memphis-based studio produced soul music by Otis Redding, Sam & Dave, Booker T. and the MGs and others in the 1960s and 1970s.

The studio has been turned into a museum, and the Stax Music Academy teaches music to young people.

This year’s online concert will have students performing videos featuring songs from B.B. King, Ike & Tina Turner and others. The virtual tour will focus on the achievements of four Stax legends.