State Rep. Jewell Jones pleads guilty in criminal case

(WXYZ) — State Rep. Jewell Jones pleaded guilty to several charges Wednesday to end his drunken driving and weapons case.

Jones had been set to face trial on the charges in about a week.

In the plea deal, Jones pleaded guilty to six different charges – four misdemeanors and two felonies. Once he completes his probation, the felonies would appear on his record as dismissals instead of convictions.

One of the charges was an added count after Jones brought a handcuff key into his jail cell, which was discovered during his intake procedure.

The prosecutor said the sentence agreement under the plea deal calls for a minimum sentence of two years probation and letters of apology to two Michigan State Police troopers.

It all started on April 6 in Fowlerville. Video shows the 26-year-old Democrat arguing with law enforcement after being arrested for drunken driving. He was released on bond.

Prosecutors say he violated bond three times.

In June, he was accused of leaving military training without notifying the court. In July, he failed to pay a court invoice. Then on Sept. 3, he pleaded guilty to drinking and tampering with his alcohol-sensing tether on Labor Day.