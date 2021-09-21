Some Flat Rock residents able to return to homes weeks after gas leak

(WXYZ) — Hundreds of residents in Flat Rock have gotten the all-clear to return home, weeks after the gas leak linked to the Ford Assembly Plant caused some of them to evacuate.

Those in Zone 2 have been given the green light to head home, but zone one still hasn't been given the all-clear.

It's been nearly three weeks for families and those who were impacted by the fuel spill let the city know how upset they were at a council meeting on Monday night.

Some believe local leaders were more focused on campaigning rather than putting their community first.

32:24 "The analysis has been complete and that residents are free to return to their homes," Mayor Mark Hammond said.

Officials say the clearance follows testing, data and analysis of air quality in sewers of 12 homes across Flat Rock.

They say these homes, "initially had elevated benzene levels or gasoline odors inside their homes to confirm that sewer testing can be used to validate that air levels in homes are below health levels."

According to Hammond, there are about 600 households in zone two, but many people in the community are still looking for answers.

"What the clean-up actually consist of like? Our house values when the clean-up is done? Any kind of health concerns," Dawn Lefko asked.

Ford does say that additional money is on the way in a form of a $500 check.