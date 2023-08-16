Watch Now
Smoke alarms, quick actions help contain early morning apartment fire

FOX 17 / Andrew Gajeski
Posted at 7:22 AM, Aug 16, 2023
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A fire in a Grand Rapids apartment was quickly contained Wednesday morning thanks to smoke alarms and the swift actions of the resident.

It happened at Millbrook Apartments on Pastiche Dr.

Grand Rapids Fire Department Deputy Chief tells FOX 17 it started in a bedroom around 5:30 a.m.

When she found the fire, the resident began knocking on neighbor's doors, getting them out of the building. Smoke alarms woke the rest of the tenants, evacuating the building so firefighters could work.

It took GRFD only 2 minutes to put out the flames, but they are still investigating the cause.

No one was hurt— including pets living in the apartments there— and GRFD says the apartment renter could be able to salvage much of their property.

