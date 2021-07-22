Search of Wayne Township address reveals drug house and meth

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Methamphetamine was found after the Cass County Drug Enforcement Team searched an address in the 52000 block of Twin Lakeview Dr., Wayne Township on suspicion of the selling and use of illegal drugs at the address.

The search revealed a two 56-year-olds, one man and one woman, both of whom were arrested. The woman was arrested on possession of methamphetamine while the man was arrested for possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and maintaining a drug house.

Authorities are withholding the names of the arrested man and woman pending their arraignment.

Those with information regarding this incident are urged to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1-800-462-9328 or contact the Sheriff’s Office through the Anonymous Web Tip Line.

