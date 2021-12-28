Watch
Russian court shuts renowned rights group

AP
Police officers detain a demonstrator as people gather in front of the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation, in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021. Russia’s Supreme Court has ruled that one of the country’s oldest and most prominent human rights organizations should be shut down. The move is the latest step in a months-long crackdown on dissent. The Prosecutor General’s Office last month petitioned the Supreme Court to revoke the legal status of Memorial — an international human rights group that rose to prominence for its studies of political repression in the Soviet Union. (AP Photo)
Russia Crackdown
Posted at 1:36 PM, Dec 28, 2021
MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s highest court has shut down one of the country’s oldest and most prominent human rights organizations.

It was the latest move in a relentless crackdown on rights activists, independent media and opposition supporters.

The Supreme Court's decision to liquidate Memorial, which rose to prominence for its studies of political repression in the Soviet Union, sparked an international outrage.

Prosecutors alleged that the group repeatedly violated regulations obliging it to mark itself as a foreign agent. It received the pejorative label several years ago.

Memorial has rejected the accusations as politically motivated and vowed to continue its work.

