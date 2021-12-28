Russian court shuts renowned rights group

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s highest court has shut down one of the country’s oldest and most prominent human rights organizations.

It was the latest move in a relentless crackdown on rights activists, independent media and opposition supporters.

The Supreme Court's decision to liquidate Memorial, which rose to prominence for its studies of political repression in the Soviet Union, sparked an international outrage.

Prosecutors alleged that the group repeatedly violated regulations obliging it to mark itself as a foreign agent. It received the pejorative label several years ago.

Memorial has rejected the accusations as politically motivated and vowed to continue its work.

