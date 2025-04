BATTLE CREEK, (Mich.) — A man is dead after a rollover crash in Battle Creek.

It happened Friday night around 10:15 p.m., on East I-94 near exit 97.

Witnesses tell FOX 17 that the 33-year-old driver was crossing from the left-hand lane over to the right, eventually driving off the road entirely and rolling the car onto its roof.

By the time Michigan State Police arrived, he was dead.

Investigators say they don't know whether drugs or alcohol were involved at this time.